In the months ahead new federal programs and grants are going to open due to the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA). These could present both opportunities and challenges for Wyoming. To analyze options, prioritize which grants to apply for, and to make sure state entities align efforts to Wyoming’s values, Governor Mark Gordon has announced that he will coordinate efforts between agencies. To lead this effort, Rob Creager, a senior policy adviser in his office will be the IIJA Implementation Coordinator and will work with a group of agency personnel.
Creager will be joined by Russell Noel, Deputy Director of the Wyoming Department of Administration & Information who will provide assistance in coordinating the efforts of executive branch agencies that are receiving federal funds or applying for grants.
“A coordinated effort will ensure that we have an organized approach and target our resources to ensure our efforts are aligned with Wyoming’s needs and values,” Governor Gordon said.
Creager has served as Senior Business and Economic Development Policy Advisor, as well as federal liaison, in Governor Gordon’s office since 2019 and will continue in that role. He is a Casper native who holds a Bachelor's Degree in Finance from the University of Wyoming.