Governor Mark Gordon is dedicating the 2022 Governor’s Prayer Breakfast to everyone who rides for the brand in Wyoming. A longstanding tradition spanning more than 70 years, the Prayer Breakfast will take place at 6:30 am on February 16th at Little America Hotel and Resort. The featured keynote speaker will be Amberley Snyder, a professional barrel racer who was involved in a 2010 rollover truck accident in Wyoming that left her paralyzed from the waist down.
“We are incredibly grateful for the support of Wyoming’s people, as this year’s event is completely sold out,” Governor Gordon said.
This year’s event is sponsored by Black Hills Energy, Cowboy Skill, Wyoming Hospital Association, Cheyenne Frontier Days, Jonah Bank of Wyoming, Wyoming Energy Futures, Century 21 Bell Real Estate, Town & Country Supermarket Liquors, UniWyo Federal Credit Union, Western Vista Credit Union, and Wyoming Downs.
The Wyoming Governor’s Prayer Breakfast traces its origin to the National Prayer Breakfast tradition, held annually in Washington, D.C. since 1953. The breakfast is non-denominational and nonpartisan and is hosted by Governor Gordon and the Wyoming Governor’s Residence Foundation. For additional information, visit www.wyoprayerbreakfast.org