Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Windy with rain showers early, mixing with and changing to steady snow overnight. Low 33F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with rain showers early, mixing with and changing to steady snow overnight. Low 33F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.