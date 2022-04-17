Governor Mark Gordon has issued the following statement following the Biden Administration’s announcement that lease sales for oil and gas drilling on federal land will resume. The Department of Interior plans to sharply reduce the acreage available for leases and charge higher royalties on oil and gas producers. The Governor's statement follows:
"The announcement of an upcoming federal oil and gas lease sale is welcome news, but long overdue. While we don’t know the exact number and location of the Wyoming parcels, after 15 months without a lease sale in our state, to learn that royalty rates will be increased and available acreage significantly reduced is hardly cause for unbridled celebration. I am concerned that these changes will have a chilling effect on Wyoming companies as they prepare their bids."