Governor Mark Gordon has issued the following statement criticizing today’s announcement by the Environmental Protection Agency proposing to disapprove Wyoming’s revised regional haze State Implementation Plan at the Jim Bridger Power Plant. On December 27, Governor Gordon signed a Temporary Emergency Suspension Order that allows Unit 2 of the plant to continue operating for at least four months.
“While not completely unexpected, EPA’s decision to disapprove the revised State Implementation Plan is a disappointing reflection of a federal agency acting in bad faith. EPA’s backtracking and subsequent refusal to adopt an agreement previously approved by the regional office and EPA headquarters could impact the loyal workforce of the Jim Bridger Power Plant and coal mine.
The suspension order I signed on December 27 gives all the parties four months to find a solution to prevent the shutdown of Unit 2. I am committed to protecting those jobs and workers.”
The proposed disapproval is expected to be published on the Federal Register on or around January 18, which will begin a 30-day comment period.