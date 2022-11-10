Governor Mark Gordon is announcing a change to his leadership team. Current Chief of Staff, Buck McVeigh, is announcing that he will retire at the end of the year. To take his place, the Governor has named Drew Perkins his new Chief of Staff.

“I will never be able to thank Buck adequately for his extraordinary service to the state and her citizens,” Governor Gordon said. “Long before he joined my office or served as Chief of Staff, Buck had a distinguished career with Wyoming, which gave him invaluable insight into and knowledge of our state. It has been an honor to serve with Buck, and a treasure to enjoy his friendship.”

McVeigh served as the Governor’s Policy Director before becoming Chief of Staff in June 2019. His 36-year career with the State of Wyoming began in 1980 with the Department of Agriculture, and included positions in the Department of Administration & Information, the State Auditor’s Office and the Public Service Commission along with the Governor’s Office. McVeigh was a longtime-member and 14-year executive branch co-chairman of the state’s Consensus Revenue Estimating Group (CREG). He also served as Executive Director of the Wyoming Taxpayers Association for five years.

“Having been given the opportunity to serve as Governor Gordon’s Chief was truly the honor of a lifetime for me. It is with a heavy heart that I leave this fine man’s side,” McVeigh said.

McVeigh noted that of all the positions he held during his career, the Chief of Staff’s position was inarguably the most difficult.

“There are truly no words to describe it. A 24-7-365 job with endless days. We made it through some awfully difficult times over these last four years. And, I say with all honesty, I couldn’t have done it without the incredible staff and cabinet that we have. What an awesome team!” McVeigh commented.

McVeigh will finish the year as Chief of Staff and then be replaced by Drew Perkins who was a State Senator from Natrona County until announcing his resignation earlier today.

“I am honored and humbled to be asked to try and fill Buck McVeigh’s shoes as the Governor’s Chief of Staff. That will be a tall order,” Perkins said. “I have enjoyed working with Governor Gordon since he served as Treasurer. I respect him immensely and consider him a good friend. I am excited to assist the Governor and his team as he starts his second term, and to have the opportunity to work full-time in continuing to serve Wyoming and her people.”

Perkins has represented District 29 in the Wyoming Senate since 2007, serving as Senate President, Vice President and Chair of the Joint Appropriations Committee. He comes to the Governor’s office after working as an attorney in private practice for more than 30 years. He is a graduate of the University of Wyoming School of Law, and earned an M.S. in Taxation from Southeastern University (Washington, D.C.) and a B.S. in Accounting from Brigham Young University.

“Drew and I have enjoyed a longstanding respect and friendship going back to my time as Treasurer,” the Governor said. “Throughout that time, I have found his advice to be correct and valuable. From the passage of Amendment A to more recent budgets, Drew has been a trusted source of wisdom and perspective. I eagerly look forward to working with him.”