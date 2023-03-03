Property tax relief, providing a plan of safe care for at-risk newborns, protecting Wyoming outdoors and supporting energy development were among the bills Governor Mark Gordon signed on Thursday.

Last year, in an effort to help Wyoming households impacted by rapidly rising home prices and property tax bills, Governor Gordon’s supplemental budget request included an additional one million dollars to be appropriated for the Property Tax Refund Program. House Bill 99–Property Tax Refund Program expanded the qualifications for the state’s Property Tax Refund Program, delivering relief for more homeowners than ever before. The Legislature also followed through on the Governor’s request for additional funds for the program. Brenda Henson, Director of the Wyoming Department of Revenue, estimates that HB 99 will allow at least 6,000 additional households in Wyoming to receive property tax relief. Property owners may apply at their local County Treasurer's office or online at wptrs.wyo.gov beginning April 1st.

“This bill is one important step towards addressing the concerns of those impacted by the combination of rising inflation and increasing property tax bills,” Governor Gordon said. “I’m grateful that the Legislature saw fit to deliver a bill that provides a measure of targeted relief for those that need it most, especially our senior citizens and those living on fixed incomes.”

Governor Gordon also signed Senate File 79–Plan of safe care-newborns sponsored by Senator Baldwin. The bill requires healthcare providers to develop plans of safe care for infants born with prenatal substance use exposure. The Governor said he views the bill as a truly pro-life bill, consistent with his view that caring for newborns and mothers is critical to ensuring the best health outcomes for both.

The Governor also signed a pair of bills–House Bill 123 and House Bill 276–sponsored by freshmen Representatives Wylie and Berger (House Districts 39 and 49, respectively), ensuring Wyoming residents have the first opportunity to enjoy the long-held tradition of shed antler hunting. Governor Gordon congratulated the freshman on their legislative success and thanked the representatives for focusing on legislation that reflected Wyoming solutions for Wyoming problems.

Senate File 154–Energy Authority Project financing-refineries, sponsored by Senator Cooper (Senate District 6), was in direct response to Governor Gordon’s Gas and Diesel Working Group that came together in the summer of 2022 to find ways to bring down the cost of gas and diesel. Limited refining capacity in the U.S. was repeatedly identified as part of the dramatic increase in petroleum products. Senator Cooper recognized an opportunity to help Wyoming families and our energy industries by developing and constructing oil and gas refineries in Wyoming.

Additionally, Governor Gordon signed the following bills into law today:

Enrolled Act Bill # Bill Title

HEA0071 HB0009 Juvenile courts-concurrent jurisdiction clarification

HEA0072 HB0011 State park rangers-retirement.

HEA0073 HB0200 Nonresident hunting licenses-application fees.

HEA0074 HB0002 Town officers-salary waiver.

SEA0072 SF0169 State shooting complex task force.

SEA0074 SF0108 Court reporter fees-district court discretion.

SEA0075 SF0112 Peer support counseling-confidentiality.