Governor Mark Gordon signed a supplemental budget that places more than $1 billion in savings, allowing the state to keep taxes low and generate higher investment returns that will benefit future generations. Today, the Governor also took action on 16 other bills.

“I congratulate the Legislature for its work on my budget recommendations,” Governor Gordon said. “It is gratifying that the budget submitted to me is closely aligned with my original recommendations. Where we disagreed, or where they overstepped the separation of powers embedded in our Constitution, I exercised my veto authority. The fiscal condition of the State remains strong.”

The Governor thanked the Legislature for delivering a budget that reflects the approach he outlined in his supplemental budget proposal – one that sets aside funds for leaner times ahead and addresses the inflationary pressures facing Wyoming citizens and the concerns of the state’s most vulnerable and those living on fixed incomes. Most notably, this budget provides for more property tax relief for citizens.

Governor Gordon noted that for every dollar of state revenue spent in the supplemental budget, it saves roughly $3.50. In addition to savings, the Supplemental Budget makes strategic investments in Wyoming. These include additional funding for the Property Tax Refund Program, support for the state’s energy industries and a market adjustment for state employees and teachers to offset the impacts of inflation.

The Governor used his authority to issue several line-item vetoes, including items that are overly prescriptive and those that present separation of powers concerns. The Governor’s budget letter explaining his line-item vetoes is attached and may be found here.

Governor Gordon also exercised his veto authority on Senate File 0071- State loan and bond programs. In his letter, the Governor pointed out that the bill reduces the amount of funding available to the State Loan and Investment Board for farm loans, shrinking the safety net available to the agriculture industry. The Governor also expressed concern that the changes the legislation makes to the interest rates for farm loans put the State in competition with private financial institutions.

The Governor signed the following bills into law:

Enrolled Act Bill # Bill Title

HEA0035 HB0021 State lands-use of land qualification requirements.

HEA0038 HB0031 BOCES as local education agencies.

HEA0039 HB0174 Homestead exemption-amendments.

HEA0040 HB0027 School facilities-consolidated remediation schedule.

HEA0043 HB0165 Living organ donor protection.

HEA0045 HB0096 Transfer on death deed-insurance coverage.

HEA0047 HB0148 Airport liquor licenses-amendment

HEA0049 HB0062 Open banking

HEA0051 HB0042 Off-road recreational vehicle operation

HEA0052 HB0104 Hunting of predatory animals-amendments

SEA0040 SF0037 Podiatry medical services-Medicaid.

SEA0041 SF0029 Brucellosis management updates.

SEA0042 SF0095 Moon landing day.

SEA0043 SF0065 Compensation of local registrars-repeal.

SEA0044 SF0058 Sutton archaeological site administration.

The Governor exercised his line-item veto authority on the following bill. The Governor's letter is attached:

HEA 0037 HB001 General government appropriations.

The Governor vetoed the following bill. The Governor’s letter is attached and linked:

SEA0037 SF0071 State loan and bond programs.