Governor Mark Gordon, in partnership with the Wyoming Department of Education, has awarded the 2022 Wyoming Recognizing Inspirational School Employees (RISE) Awards. Passed by Congress in 2019 and overseen by the U.S. Department of Education, the award honors classified school employees who provide exemplary service. Governor Gordon and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder presented the Wyoming winners with the awards today.

The 2022 Wyoming RISE Award recipients are Gwen Walker, Lovell Elementary Library Paraprofessional in Big Horn County School District #2 (BHCSD #2), and Mickey Anderson, Food and Nutrition Services Kitchen Manager in Natrona County School District #1 (NCSD #1).

“I’m proud to highlight the role these individuals play in our schools and recognize their service to our education community,” Governor Gordon said. “Staff members like Gwen and Mickey help make sure our teachers can educate and our students can learn in a healthy and supportive environment.”

“The education of our children takes a team- from teachers in the classroom to office, food service, and paraprofessional staff. Without the efforts of exemplary classified staff like Mickey and Gwen, Wyoming students would not have the tools to best succeed in the classroom” said State Superintendent Megan Degenfelder. “They have both been leaders in their schools and communities to ensure students are successful.”

Walker was praised by BHCSD #2 Superintendent Doug Hazen for her dedication to not only students, but to her fellow colleagues as well.

“Gwen is viewed as a hard-working leader within her building,” said BHCSD #2 Superintendent Hazen. “She is an exemplary classified staff member, who puts great effort into her job. Gwen elevates the expectations of all employees she works with.”

NCSD #1 Superintendent Michael Jennings describes Anderson as someone who provides outstanding service to both students and staff.

“We are incredibly proud of Mickey Anderson for being recognized with the Governor's RISE Award. Mickey's dedication and service to the students and staff of Midwest School is commendable,” said Superintendent Michael Jennings. “Our exceptionally talented and professional employees in the Natrona County School District work diligently each day to provide and support exceptional learning environments for all students. Mickey is an outstanding example of the hard work and commitment our classified employees put forth daily to ensure educational excellence in Natrona County.”

The 2023 RISE Award nominations are now open. Parents, students, local educational agencies, school administrators, professional associations, labor organizations, educational service agencies, nonprofit entities, private schools and their representatives, and other groups are eligible to nominate individuals for this award. Nominations for the 2023 RISE award may be submitted until June 30, 2023 by using this application.