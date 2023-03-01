Governor Mark Gordon photo

Governor Mark Gordon (R-WY)

Governor Mark Gordon took action on 10 bills on Tuesday, February 28. The Governor signed the following bills into law:

Enrolled Act Bill # Bill Title

HEA0060 HB0118 Volunteer firefighter pension-funding.

HEA0061 HB0081 Hospital supplemental payments-statutory fix.

HEA0062 HB0067 Special license plate decals-women veterans.

HEA0063 HB0059 Wyoming national guard tuition benefits.

HEA0064 HB0038 Wyoming national guard member referral.

HEA0068 HB0140 Mental Health care Access-Collaborative Care Model.

SEA0057 SF0140 Building code requirements-refrigerants.

SEA0059 SF0053 Wyoming national guard medical insurance premiums.

SEA0066 SF0123 Military dependents-school choice.

SEA0067 SF0032 Prohibiting drones over penal institutions.

Tags