Governor Mark Gordon took action on 10 bills on Tuesday, February 28. The Governor signed the following bills into law:
Enrolled Act Bill # Bill Title
HEA0060 HB0118 Volunteer firefighter pension-funding.
HEA0061 HB0081 Hospital supplemental payments-statutory fix.
HEA0062 HB0067 Special license plate decals-women veterans.
HEA0063 HB0059 Wyoming national guard tuition benefits.
HEA0064 HB0038 Wyoming national guard member referral.
HEA0068 HB0140 Mental Health care Access-Collaborative Care Model.
SEA0057 SF0140 Building code requirements-refrigerants.
SEA0059 SF0053 Wyoming national guard medical insurance premiums.
SEA0066 SF0123 Military dependents-school choice.
SEA0067 SF0032 Prohibiting drones over penal institutions.