Governor Mark Gordon took action on 12 bills on Monday, March 8. The Governor signed the following bills into law today:
Bill No.
Enrolled Act #
Bill Title
HB0021
HEA0002
Repealing exemption for one-way pagers.
HB0030
HEA0003
School finance-increasing cash reserves.
HB0037
HEA0004
Juvenile justice data reporting.
HB0059
HEA0006
Worker's compensation-COVID-19.
HB0070
HEA0007
Digital identity protection.
HB0086
HEA0008
Genetic data privacy-amendments.
HJ0001
HEJR0001
Supreme court justices and district judges-retirement.
SF0059
SEA0007
Game and fish fund-investments.
SF0058
SEA0008
Wyoming council for women's issues-workforce services.
SF0057
SEA0009
Chancery court vacancy amendments.
SF0046
SEA0010
Solid waste cease and transfer program funding.
SF0045
SEA0011
Military department-annual report.
The full list of bills the Governor has taken action on during the 2022 Legislative Session can be found on the Governor’s website.