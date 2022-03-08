Governor Mark Gordon photo

Governor Mark Gordon (R-WY)

Governor Mark Gordon took action on 12 bills on Monday, March 8. The Governor signed the following bills into law today:

Bill No.

Enrolled Act #

Bill Title

HB0021

HEA0002

Repealing exemption for one-way pagers.

HB0030

HEA0003

School finance-increasing cash reserves.

HB0037

HEA0004

Juvenile justice data reporting.

HB0059

HEA0006

Worker's compensation-COVID-19.

HB0070

HEA0007

Digital identity protection.

HB0086

HEA0008

Genetic data privacy-amendments.

HJ0001

HEJR0001

Supreme court justices and district judges-retirement.

SF0059

SEA0007

Game and fish fund-investments.

SF0058

SEA0008

Wyoming council for women's issues-workforce services.

SF0057

SEA0009

Chancery court vacancy amendments.

SF0046

SEA0010

Solid waste cease and transfer program funding.

SF0045

SEA0011

Military department-annual report.

The full list of bills the Governor has taken action on during the 2022 Legislative Session can be found on the Governor’s website. 

