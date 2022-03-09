Governor Mark Gordon took action on 29 bills on Wednesday, March 9. The Governor signed the following bills into law today:
Bill No.
Enrolled Act #
Bill Title
HB00045
HEA0009
Mine reclamation bonding-voluntary assigned trusts.
HB0043
HEA0010
Trophy game, big game and wild bison license allocations.
HB0039
HEA0011
Pre-application determinations for licensing.
HB0007
HEA0012
Commercial vehicle driving disqualification.
HB0065
HEA0013
County tax protest-filing date.
HB0079
HEA0014
Employment support fund-amendments.
HB0087
HEA0015
Insurance investment amendments.
HB0088
HEA0016
Name change notice publication of minors amendment.
HB0108
HEA0017
Funeral service practitioner amendments.
HB0110
HEA0018
Board of psychology-behavior analyst regulation.
HB0125
HEA0019
Workplace injury assistance-information and guidance.
HB0017
HEA0020
Veterans facilities-surrounded by grazing.
HB0004
HEA0021
Water permits-livestock on federal land.
HB0080
HEA0022
Campaign reports-amendments.
HB0052
HEA0023
Timeline to prepare and process absentee ballots.
HB0047
HEA0024
Local impact assistance payments.
HB0033
HEA0025
Community health services-continued redesign efforts.
HB0015
HEA0026
Political subdivision club liquor licenses.
HB0016
HEA0027
Military assistance trust fund-authorized uses.
HB0018
HEA0028
Off-road recreational vehicle registration amendments.
HB0060
HEA0029
Fiscal training and enforcement of financial reporting laws.
HB0062
HEA0030
Insurance amendments.
HB0076
HEA0031
Single office real estate brokers-licensing requirements.
HB0081
HEA0032
Operation of motorcycles-disabled persons.
HB0082
HEA0033
Military discharge and benefits.
SF0006
SEA0013
Aquatic invasive species-inspection enforcement.
SF0034
SEA0015
Inheritance tax fees-repeal.
SF0068
SEA0016
Decentralized autonomous organizations-amendments.
SF0075
SEA0017
Deferred annuities-minimum nonforfeiture.
The full list of bills the Governor has taken action on during the 2022 Legislative Session can be found on the Governor’s website.