Gordon photo

Governor Mark Gordon (R-WY)

Governor Mark Gordon took action on 29 bills on Wednesday, March 9. The Governor signed the following bills into law today:

Bill No.

Enrolled Act #

Bill Title

HB00045

HEA0009

Mine reclamation bonding-voluntary assigned trusts.

HB0043

HEA0010

Trophy game, big game and wild bison license allocations.

HB0039

HEA0011

Pre-application determinations for licensing.

HB0007

HEA0012

Commercial vehicle driving disqualification.

HB0065

HEA0013

County tax protest-filing date.

HB0079

HEA0014

Employment support fund-amendments.

HB0087

HEA0015

Insurance investment amendments.

HB0088

HEA0016

Name change notice publication of minors amendment.

HB0108

HEA0017

Funeral service practitioner amendments.

HB0110

HEA0018

Board of psychology-behavior analyst regulation.

HB0125

HEA0019

Workplace injury assistance-information and guidance.

HB0017

HEA0020

Veterans facilities-surrounded by grazing.

HB0004

HEA0021

Water permits-livestock on federal land.

HB0080

HEA0022

Campaign reports-amendments.

HB0052

HEA0023

Timeline to prepare and process absentee ballots.

HB0047

HEA0024

Local impact assistance payments.

HB0033

HEA0025

Community health services-continued redesign efforts.

HB0015

HEA0026

Political subdivision club liquor licenses.

HB0016

HEA0027

Military assistance trust fund-authorized uses.

HB0018

HEA0028

Off-road recreational vehicle registration amendments.

HB0060

HEA0029

Fiscal training and enforcement of financial reporting laws.

HB0062

HEA0030

Insurance amendments.

HB0076

HEA0031

Single office real estate brokers-licensing requirements.

HB0081

HEA0032

Operation of motorcycles-disabled persons.

HB0082

HEA0033

Military discharge and benefits.

SF0006

SEA0013

Aquatic invasive species-inspection enforcement.

SF0034

SEA0015

Inheritance tax fees-repeal.

SF0068

SEA0016

Decentralized autonomous organizations-amendments.

SF0075

SEA0017

Deferred annuities-minimum nonforfeiture.

The full list of bills the Governor has taken action on during the 2022 Legislative Session can be found on the Governor’s website.

