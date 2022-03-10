Governor Mark Gordon has taken action on 3 bills on Wednesday, March 10. The Governor signed the following bills into law today:

Bill No. Enrolled Act # Bill Title

SF0007 SEA0014 Wyoming gaming commission-scrivener error correction.

SF0067 SEA0019 State funded capital construction.

The Governor exercised his veto authority on the following bill:

SF0098 SEA0018 Federal emergency COVID-19 relief funding-limitations.

The Governor’s veto letter for SF0098 and a letter addressing SF0007 are attached. The full list of bills the Governor has taken action on during the 2022 Legislative Session, as well as the Governor’s letters, can be found on the Governor’s website.