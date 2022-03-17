Governor Mark Gordon took action on six bills on Wednesday, March 16. The Governor signed the following bills into law today:

Bill No. Enrolled Act # Bill Title

HB0003 HEA0049 State land leases.

HB0146 HEA0058 General government reports.

HB0042 HEA0061 Local government distributions.

SF0027 SEA0029 Dissolution of county boards-authority.

SF0080 SEA0040 Omnibus water bill-construction.

SF0041 SEA0038 Expanding next generation 911.

The full list of bills the Governor has taken action on during the 2022 Legislative Session can be found on the Governor’s website.