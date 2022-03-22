Governor Mark Gordon took action on three bills on Monday, March 21. The Governor signed the following bills into law today:
Bill No. Enrolled Act # Bill Title
HB0136 HEA0039 Underground water contested case hearings.
HB0131 HEA0059 Nuclear power generation and storage-amendments.
HB0105 HEA0060 Severance tax reduction-coal.
SF0100 SEA0044 Stalking amendments.
SF0102 SEA0046 Second Amendment Protection Act.
SF0078 SEA0047 Language proficiency-seal of biliteracy.
SF0047 SEA0053 Carbon storage and sequestration-liability.
The full list of bills the Governor has taken action on during the 2022 Legislative Session can be found on the Governor’s website.