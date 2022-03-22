Gordon photo

Governor Mark Gordon (R-WY)

Governor Mark Gordon took action on three bills on Monday, March 21. The Governor signed the following bills into law today:

Bill No. Enrolled Act # Bill Title

HB0136 HEA0039         Underground water contested case hearings.

HB0131 HEA0059         Nuclear power generation and storage-amendments.

HB0105 HEA0060         Severance tax reduction-coal.

SF0100 SEA0044           Stalking amendments.

SF0102 SEA0046           Second Amendment Protection Act.

SF0078 SEA0047           Language proficiency-seal of biliteracy.

SF0047 SEA0053           Carbon storage and sequestration-liability.

The full list of bills the Governor has taken action on during the 2022 Legislative Session can be found on the Governor’s website. 

