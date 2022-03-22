Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Windy. Light snow this evening will give way to some clearing later at night. Low 26F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy. Light snow this evening will give way to some clearing later at night. Low 26F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.