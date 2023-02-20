Governor Mark Gordon took action on eight bills on Saturday, February 18. The Governor signed the following bills into law Saturday:
- Day-care certification requirement amendments
- Defendant mental illness examinations-amendments
- Drivers license veterans designation replacing DD form 214
- Unlawful trespass signage-taking of wildlife
- State Indian Child Welfare Act task force
- Apprenticeship and job training promotion in schools
- Solid waste disposal districts-consolidation
- Skill based amusement games-authorized locations.
The full list of bills the Governor has taken action on during the 2023 Legislative Session can be found on the Governor's website.