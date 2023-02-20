Gordon Bill Signing photo

Governor Gordon signs bills from the 2023 Legislative Session (file photo).

Governor Mark Gordon took action on eight bills on Saturday, February 18. The Governor signed the following bills into law Saturday:

  • Day-care certification requirement amendments
  • Defendant mental illness examinations-amendments
  • Drivers license veterans designation replacing DD form 214
  • Unlawful trespass signage-taking of wildlife
  • State Indian Child Welfare Act task force
  • Apprenticeship and job training promotion in schools
  • Solid waste disposal districts-consolidation
  • Skill based amusement games-authorized locations.

The full list of bills the Governor has taken action on during the 2023 Legislative Session can be found on the Governor's website.

Tags