Governor Mark Gordon took action on nine bills on Thursday, February 23. The Governor signed the following bills into law today:

Enrolled Act # Bill # Bill Title

HEA0036 HB0065 988 suicide prevention.

HEA0041 HB0127 Health care facilities and clergy.

HEA0042 HB0044 Road and bridge construction-alternative contracting.

HEA0044 HB0007 Underage marriage-amendments.

HEA0046 HB0279 Voter identification requirements

HEA0048 HB0134 Alcohol sales to licensees

HEA0050 HB0056 Purple star schools

SEA0038 SF0043 EMS districts.

SEA0039 SF0010 Licensed professional counselor compact.

The full list of bills the Governor has taken action on during the 2023 Legislative Session can be found on the Governor's website.