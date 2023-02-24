Governor Mark Gordon photo

Governor Mark Gordon (R-Wy)

Governor Mark Gordon took action on nine bills on Thursday, February 23. The Governor signed the following bills into law today: 

Enrolled Act #

Bill #

Bill Title

HEA0036 HB0065  988 suicide prevention.

HEA0041 HB0127  Health care facilities and clergy.

HEA0042 HB0044  Road and bridge construction-alternative contracting.

HEA0044 HB0007  Underage marriage-amendments.

HEA0046 HB0279  Voter identification requirements

HEA0048 HB0134  Alcohol sales to licensees

HEA0050 HB0056  Purple star schools

SEA0038 SF0043   EMS districts.

SEA0039 SF0010   Licensed professional counselor compact.

The full list of bills the Governor has taken action on during the 2023 Legislative Session can be found on the Governor's website.

