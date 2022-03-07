Governor Mark Gordon took action on eight bills on Monday, March 7. The Governor signed the following bills into law today:
Bill No.
Enrolled Act #
Bill Title
SF0023
SEA0001
Nursing home administrators.
SF0031
SEA0002
Absenteeism and truancy.
SF0002
SEA0003
Legislative budget.
SF0029
SEA0004
Liability for governmental healthcare providers-amendment.
SF0024
SEA0005
Pharmacist and pharmacy technician practice.
SF0039
SEA0006
Firemen's pension plan benefits.
HB0009
HEA0001
Economic development programs-tribal inclusion.
HB0046
HEA0005
Partnership challenge loan program-amendments.
The full list of bills the Governor has taken action on during the 2022 Legislative Session can be found on the Governor’s website.