Gordon photo

Governor Mark Gordon (R-WY)

Governor Mark Gordon took action on eight bills on Monday, March 7. The Governor signed the following bills into law today:

Bill No.

Enrolled Act #

Bill Title

SF0023

SEA0001

Nursing home administrators.

SF0031

SEA0002

Absenteeism and truancy.

SF0002

SEA0003

Legislative budget.

SF0029

SEA0004

Liability for governmental healthcare providers-amendment.

SF0024

SEA0005

Pharmacist and pharmacy technician practice.

SF0039

SEA0006

Firemen's pension plan benefits.

HB0009

HEA0001

Economic development programs-tribal inclusion.

HB0046

HEA0005

Partnership challenge loan program-amendments.

The full list of bills the Governor has taken action on during the 2022 Legislative Session can be found on the Governor’s website. 

Tags