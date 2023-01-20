Governor Mark Gordon has received results of a COVID-19 test that showed he is positive for the virus.
The Governor is experiencing only minor symptoms at this time and will continue working from home on behalf of Wyoming.
Governor Mark Gordon has received results of a COVID-19 test that showed he is positive for the virus.
The Governor is experiencing only minor symptoms at this time and will continue working from home on behalf of Wyoming.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our newsletter? Get local, Wyoming, and national news, the weather forecast, and more, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.