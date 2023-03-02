Governor Mark Gordon will hold a formal bill signing ceremony Thursday, March 2 beginning at 1:30 pm in the Governor's Ceremonial Conference Room in the State Capitol Building. The ceremony is open to the public.

The Governor will sign the following bills:

Enrolled Act # Bill# Bill Title

HEA0075 HB0099 Property tax refund program.

HEA0076 HB0276 Shed antlers and horns conservation stamp.

HEA0077 HB0123 Collection of antler or horns by residents and nonresidents.

SEA0069 SF0079 Plan of safe care-newborns.

SEA0072 SF0169 State shooting complex task force.

SEA0073 SF0154 Energy authority project financing-refineries.

SEA0074 SF0108 Court reporter fees-district court discretion.

SEA0075 SF0112 Peer support counseling-confidentiality.