Governor Mark Gordon photo

Governor Mark Gordon (R-WY)

Governor Mark Gordon will hold a formal bill signing ceremony today, Thursday, February 23 beginning at 2 pm in the Governor's Ceremonial Conference Room in the State Capitol Building. The ceremony is open to the public.

The Governor will sign the following bills:

Enrolled Act #       Bill#               Bill Title

HEA0036               HB0065          988 suicide prevention.

SEA0039               SF0010            Licensed professional counselor compact.

SEA0038              SF0043            EMS districts.

HEA0044              HB0007           Underage marriage-amendments.

HEA0041              HB0127           Health care facilities and clergy.

HEA0050              HB0056           Purple star schools

HEA0048              HB0134           Alcohol sales to licensees

HEA0042              HB0044           Road and bridge construction-alternative contracting.

HEA0046              HB0279           Voter identification requirements

