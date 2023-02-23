Governor Mark Gordon will hold a formal bill signing ceremony today, Thursday, February 23 beginning at 2 pm in the Governor's Ceremonial Conference Room in the State Capitol Building. The ceremony is open to the public.
The Governor will sign the following bills:
Enrolled Act # Bill# Bill Title
HEA0036 HB0065 988 suicide prevention.
SEA0039 SF0010 Licensed professional counselor compact.
SEA0038 SF0043 EMS districts.
HEA0044 HB0007 Underage marriage-amendments.
HEA0041 HB0127 Health care facilities and clergy.
HEA0050 HB0056 Purple star schools
HEA0048 HB0134 Alcohol sales to licensees
HEA0042 HB0044 Road and bridge construction-alternative contracting.
HEA0046 HB0279 Voter identification requirements