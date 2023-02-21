Governor Mark Gordon photo

Governor Mark Gordon (R-Wy)

Governor Mark Gordon will hold a formal bill signing ceremony today, Tuesday February 21 beginning at 2 pm in the Governor's Ceremonial Conference Room in the State Capitol Building. The ceremony is open to the public.

The Governor will sign the following bills:

Enrolled Act #  Bill# Bill Title

SEA0027 SF0011 Cancer early detection amendments

HEA0020 HB0018 Missing person alert systems

HEA0022 HB0061 Source material associated with mining-agreement

HEA0026 HB0175 Excused absence-state fair events

HEA0028 HB0057 Armed forces-amendments.

HEA0031 HB0239 Vehicle idling-decriminalization.

HEA0032 HB0142 Notice of annexation.

Tags