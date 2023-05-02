Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon proclaimed May 1-5, 2023, as Wyoming Air Quality Awareness Week. The 2023 national theme for Air Quality Awareness Week is “Working Together for Clean Air,” and the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (WDEQ) will be joining the Governor with outreach efforts all month that inspire Wyoming citizens to take action and consider incorporating air quality knowledge and conservation practices into their daily lifestyles.

Small, habitual practices such as refraining from idling vehicles, properly inflating tires on vehicles, turning off lights whenever possible, and raising or lowering room temperature by one-to-two degrees (depending upon the season) can help reduce air emissions and save Wyoming’s citizens hundreds of dollars each year. DEQ will spread air quality awareness through public service announcements (PSAs) and the agency’s social media platforms. Staff members from DEQ’s Air Quality Division will be featured in the PSA videos, as well.

“Maintaining clean air in Wyoming truly ensures the quality of life that we all deeply appreciate about our State,” said Nancy Vehr, AQD Administrator. “We encourage the public to follow us on social media and watch for our informative PSAs to learn more on how they can play a role in improving air quality.”

DEQ additionally encourages Wyoming’s citizens to utilize WyVisNet, which features near-real time air quality data and web cameras from across the State. Citizens can check the air quality conditions in their area by visiting www.wyvisnet.com.

Click here to view the Proclamation

To view the 2023 Air Quality Awareness Week PSA videos – and other educational content – please visit DEQ’s Air Quality Awareness page: www.deq.wyoming.gov/aqd/air-quality-awareness-week/

To view Air Quality data in your area, please visit: www.wyvisnet.com

To view EPA’s Fire and Smoke Map for current fire and smoke impacts nationwide, please visit: https://fire.airnow.gov/