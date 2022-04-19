Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Laramie County from sunrise to sunset on Thursday, April 21, 2022 in honor and memory of Bill Nation. Mr. Nation represented Laramie County in the Wyoming House of Representatives in 1965 and served three terms as Mayor of Cheyenne. He passed away April 13, 2022.
Please note that this notice is only for the Wyoming State Flag and only at two locations in the state - at the Capitol Building and in Laramie County. Other flags should remain at full-staff.