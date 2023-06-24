Governor Mark Gordon has issued the following statement addressing a series of extreme weather events that hit multiple Wyoming communities on Friday, June 23.
Earlier this evening, my office was notified of a series of severe weather outbreaks across northern and northeastern Wyoming. Local emergency response teams have responded and are currently assessing the various situations. At this time we are aware of some property damage, but we do not have specific information related to injuries.
State agencies are assisting local teams as needed and are ready to provide assistance as requested by local officials. We are actively monitoring the situation and the responses of local teams, and stand ready to provide support as requested. We are deeply appreciative of our first responders, who are our eyes and ears on the ground. We are grateful for their diligence and professionalism.
Our hearts go out to all those impacted by today's extreme weather events, which serve as a reminder for how serious extreme weather can be. I ask everyone to please pay attention to weather reports in their areas and be ready to take precautions. The Wyoming Information Sharing Platform is a good source of up-to-date weather information.