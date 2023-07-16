In June, Governor Mark Gordon extended the public comment period to seek comment on the sage-grouse core area map revisions proposed by the Sage-grouse Implementation Team (SGIT). Due to the significant public interest from landowners and other stakeholders, the Governor’s Office and SGIT are holding three additional public meetings to discuss the proposed map changes.

The proposed changes by SGIT were a result of the Bureau of Land Management’s decision to revise the 2019 Greater sage-grouse plans.

The date, time and location of each public meeting are outlined below:

Campbell County Sublette County Uinta County

Monday, July 17, 6 pm Friday, July 21, 9 am Friday, July 21, 3 pm

Campbell County Library Sublette County Library Uinta County

Wyoming Room Lovatt Room Commissioners Chambers

2101 S. 4J Rd., Gillette 155 S. Tyler Ave., Pinedale 225 9th St., Evanston