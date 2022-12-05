GoWYLD offers numerous online resources available to all residents of Wyoming — everything from encyclopedias to auto repair manuals. So what’s the best way to get started? For those just exploring GoWYLD who’d like a little direction before plowing in, the Wyoming State Library subscribes to Niche Academy.
Niche Academy point-of-need video tutorials provide quick start guides to more than 30 GoWYLD resources. These include research databases such as the Gale In Context suite and CQ Researcher. More videos cover GoWYLD electronic resources for legal forms, early literacy, language learning, e-books, e-audiobooks and more.
Each tutorial includes two options: a video with closed captioning or screen shots with text. Click the Tutorials tab on the far right of GoWYLD.net to access Niche Academy tutorials or find them at my.nicheacademy.com/gowyld. They’re also linked within GoWYLD subject pages.
Niche Academy was founded in 2013 to increase use of the growing number of online resources. Visit their website at www.nicheacademy.com.
Visit GoWYLD.net from any computer or device to see what’s available. You can then access all licensed resources at local libraries or by logging in using a Wyoming library card and PIN. For more information, contact your local library.
The Wyoming State Library was first established in 1871 as the Wyoming Territorial Library. By statute, it is the official repository of state government documents and is responsible for the extension and development of library services statewide. The WSL manages the statewide WYLDcat library catalog, the GoWYLD research databases and electronic resources and the Digital Collection Suite of Wyoming historical resources. Learn more about the WSL at library.wyo.gov.