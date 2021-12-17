The District’s calendar has been revised to reflect changes in the high school graduation dates and times.
“The dates were shifted to allow extended families more travel time over Memorial Day weekend,” Superintendent Dr. Margaret Crespo said. “We’re pleased to continue our partnership with Cheyenne Frontier Days. The large venue allows more of our families to participate.”
Graduation ceremonies will be Triumph High, Thursday, May 26, 4 p.m., Storey Gym; East High, Friday, May 27, 9:30 a.m., Frontier Park; Central High, Friday, May 27, 1:30 p.m., Frontier Park; and South High, Friday, May 27, 5:30 p.m., at Frontier Park.