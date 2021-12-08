In celebration of the life of longtime volunteer Don Mason, the Grand Conservatory at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens will be closed from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, December 11th.
Don was the community volunteer who gave the most to contribute to what the Botanic Gardens are today. He started volunteering at the Gardens in 1987 after teaching Spanish at McCormick Junior High and Central High School for 34 years.
Already a beloved resident of Cheyenne, his infectious smile and amazing outlook on life endeared Don to everyone he worked alongside at the Botanic Gardens for the past 34 years.
He was the founder of the Friends of the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens Foundation and served as the original chairman of the Friends Board.
Tina Worthman, Director of the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, said “Don was the most amazing person I have ever met. He lived his long, generous life to the fullest and taught us all that life is meant to be enjoyed every day.”
The Paul Smith Children’s Village and the grounds will remain open to the public on Saturday.