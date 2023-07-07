The Wyoming State Fair, an eagerly anticipated annual event celebrating the state's rich agricultural heritage, is proud to announce its thrilling grandstand event lineup for 2023.

From heart-pounding rodeo action to exhilarating races and the beloved Demolition Derby, this year's lineup promises unforgettable experiences for fairgoers of all ages.

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 – The Ranch Rodeo Returns! Kicking off the fair with a nod to tradition, spectators can witness the incredible skills of Wyoming's ranch cowboys and cowgirls as they compete in the much-awaited return of the Ranch Rodeo. Prepare for an evening of adrenaline-fueled action! Event Time: 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 - PRCA Rodeo and Military Appreciation: Join us for an evening of patriotism and rodeo excellence as we pay tribute to the military. Before the PRCA Rodeo, enjoy a special military appreciation preshow. Event Time: 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, August 17, 2023 - Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night and World Champion Mutton Bustin': Support a worthy cause by joining us for Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night, funds raised from a chinks auction will go directly to the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative. Experience the thrill of the World Champion Mutton Bustin' preshow, by the PRCA Rodeo. On Thursday night we will also crown the next Miss Rodeo Wyoming. Event Time: 7:00 p.m.

Friday, August 18, 2023 - $10,000 Figure 8 Races: Get ready for the excitement of the newest addition to this year's lineup - the $10,000 Figure 8 Races! Witness skilled drivers maneuvering at high speeds through the challenging course, showcasing their agility and determination to avoid collision. Event Time: 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 19, 2023 - Demolition Derby: For four decades, the Demolition Derby has been an audience favorite, and this year is no exception. Presented by the Douglas Volunteer Fire Department, fairgoers can anticipate a smashing hit as cars collide in a thrilling display of automotive mayhem. Event Time: 6:00 p.m.

Courtny Conkle, State Fair General Manager, expressed excitement about the grandstand event lineup, stating, "We're thrilled to present an action-packed schedule for the 2023 Wyoming State Fair. From the Ranch Rodeo's return to the adrenaline-fueled Figure 8 Races and the beloved Demolition Derby, there's something for everyone. Join us and create lasting memories at this incredible celebration of Wyoming's agricultural heritage."