Invasive weed control efforts at Curt Gowdy State Park is expected to result in camping restrictions at the park April 17-19, weather permitting.

Curt Gowdy State Park is working with the Laramie County Conservation District to complete helicopter spraying to mitigate cheat grass in the park .

Due to the nature of the spraying, camping at Granite Reservoir will be closed end of business, Monday April 17, and is expected to reopen at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18.

Camping at Crystal Reservoir will be closed Monday, April 17, end of business until Wednesday April 19, at 1 pm.

No vehicles, day users or recreationalists will be allowed to enter the Granite Reservoir until 1 pm on Monday, April 17, and Crystal Reservoir on Tuesday April 18.

Barricades will be in place to insure spraying activities will not be hindered. North Crow will remain open to recreation (no camping) during these closures.

Please check our social media for updates about the spraying project and any weather delays that may occur.

Please note that the product does not harm wildlife or humans. Thank you for your patience while we perform this critically important ecological project, with the Laramie County Conservation District.