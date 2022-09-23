Fall is here, and citizens of Cheyenne are volunteering like crazy to clean up our beloved Greater Cheyenne Greenway.

The city appreciates the community’s continuing support of the Greenway and your significant maintenance contributions!

Both City staff and volunteers report seeing tremendous use of the greenway this year.

Cheyenne’s parks and greenways serve as critical infrastructure for exercise, relaxation, stress management and even chalk art projects and it’s great to see them kept clean.

Thanks volunteers, we are so incredibly grateful to you!

Please contact Jeanie Vetter, Greenway and Parks Planner, at 638-4379, or email, jvetter@cheyennecity.org, if you are interested in volunteering for the Adopt-a-Spot program or want to volunteer for a day or two. We would be glad to have you!

The Cheyenne Greenway Foundation is always looking for volunteers for the foundation’s Board as well as for special events. The Foundation provides much needed amenities along the Greenway such as Bike Fix-It Stations, benches, drinking fountains, trail counters, wayfinding signage and much more. See the Greenway Foundation website www.cheyennegreenwayfoundation.org for additional information or to donate.

Thank you to all our Adopt-a-Spot Volunteers:

Bureau of Land Management, KOG Lutheran Church, Bloom Family and Friends, Board of Realtors, Central High School Key Club, Central High School Skills USA, Cheyenne Disc Golfers, Cheyenne Firefighters #279, Citizens on Patrol, CRMC, Cub Scout Pack 102, Elements Church, Frist Education Federal Credit Union, Girl Scout Troop 1054, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Henderson and Klob, High Plains Audubon Society, Jessup Elementary, John and Christine Fitzgerald, Kiwanis Club, LDS Church Buffalo Ridge, McCormick JHS Science and Social Studies Departments, Microsoft Corporation, Moench Family, Newt Christensen and Furriends, Outlaw 4-H Club, Target, Trail Life Boys Calvary Chapel, West Wind MHC, Wyoming Association of Geocachers, WYHY Federal Credit Union, Wyoming State Auditors Office, AltaMeta Kenpo Ohana Martial Arts, Barb and Maria, Boys and Girls Club, Bruce and Gail Heimbuck, Cheyenne Girl Scout Service Unit, Cheyenne Running Club, Cheyenne Ski Club, Cheyenne Sunrise Rotary, Cheyenne Youth Alternatives, Cheyenne Youth Lacrosse Club, Dan Buchan, Families First Wyoming, FE Warren 5/6, Future Business Leaders of America, HDR Engineering, Juntos Wyoming, Laramie County Democratic Party, Laramie County School District Employee Wellness Program, Seventh Day Adventist Church, Sunrise Lions Club, Team RWB, United Methodist Church, Women’s Civic League of Cheyenne, Wyoming Department of Corrections.