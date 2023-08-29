Fall is just around the corner, and the City of Cheyenne appreciates the community’s continued support of the Greater Cheyenne Greenway and your significant maintenance contributions.

The Greater Cheyenne Greenway Fall clean-up effort is scheduled for two weeks this year: September 9th through September 24th. As usual, boots or sturdy shoes, long pants, and gloves are a good idea for appropriate wardrobe for clean-up efforts. The Cheyenne Greenway staff can provide trash bags and light weight gloves upon request.

Please contact us when your segment is complete, and our crews will pick up the filled bags from the side of the path following your clean-up.

If anything has changed with your contact information, greenway segment preference, or you are unable to continue with the program, please contact Jeanie Vetter, Greenway and Parks Planner, at jvetter@cheyennecity.org.