It’s finally May, and it’s time to get out on the Greenway! Nevertheless, the city would like to remind all Greenway users of some important rules and safety tips to make the Greenway safe and enjoyable for everyone.

Both E-Bikes and E-Scooters are allowed on all areas of the Greenway system with a 15 MPH maximum speed limit. NO OTHER MOTORIZED VEHICLES ARE ALLOWED except for approved maintenance vehicles.

Be mindful of other users and stay to the right when using the path. Remember, users may be approaching from behind…When passing from behind, pass on the left and let others know you are there with an audible call out or ring of a bike bell.

Bikes and scooters should yield to pedestrians at intersections, sidewalks, and trails. All trail users should yield to people with disabilities.

All dogs must be kept on a leash, and please, don’t block the trail with an extended leash. Use pet waste stations to keep the trail and adjacent areas clean.

Stop at road intersections and make sure motorists see you before entering traffic. Make eye contact and give a friendly wave when they stop.

Riding the Greenway at night requires lights. Use a white light in front and a red reflector in the back.

Greenway underpasses tend to be in flood-prone areas and may be hazardous in inclement weather, so be careful. USE AT YOUR OWN RISK.