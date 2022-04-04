Spring is here, and the City of Cheyenne appreciates the community’s continued support of the Greater Cheyenne Greenway and your significant maintenance contributions. Did you know the Cheyenne Greenway currently has 56 service/volunteer groups that participate every year?
The Greater Cheyenne Greenway Spring clean-up effort is scheduled for two weeks this year, May 7th through May 22nd.
As usual, boots or sturdy shoes, long pants, and gloves are a good idea for appropriate wardrobe for clean-up efforts. The Cheyenne Greenway staff can provide trash bags and light weight gloves upon request.
If you would like to “Adopt a Spot”, if anything has changed with your contact information or greenway segment preference, or if you are unable to continue with the program, please contact Jeanie Vetter, Greenway and Parks Planner, at 638-4379, or email, jvetter@cheyennecity.org. .
Please contact Cheyenne Greenway staff when your segment is complete, and our crews will pick up the filled bags from the side of the Greenway path following your clean-up.