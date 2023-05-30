Spring is here, and citizens of Cheyenne are volunteering like crazy to clean up our beloved Greater Cheyenne Greenway. The city appreciates the community’s continuing support of the Greenway and your significant maintenance contributions. City staff and volunteers have reported tremendous use of the greenway this year! Cheyenne’s parks and greenways serve as critical infrastructure for exercise, relaxation, stress management, and even chalk art projects, so it’s great to see them kept clean! Thank you, volunteers. We are so incredibly grateful to you!
Please contact Jeanie Vetter, Greenway and Parks Planner at (307) 638-4379 or jvetter@cheyennecity.org if you are interested in volunteering for the Adopt a Spot program or would like to volunteer for a day or two. We would be glad to have you!
The Cheyenne Greenway Foundation is always looking for volunteers for the foundation’s board and special events. The foundation provides much-needed amenities along the Greenway such as Bike Fix-It Stations, benches, drinking fountains, trail counters, wayfinding signage, and much more. See the Greenway Foundation website www.cheyennegreenwayfoundation.org for additional information.