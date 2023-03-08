Due to the construction of the new fire station on Converse Avenue, a temporary closure of the Greenway trail, which runs parallel to the construction site, will be closed.
The closure was tentatively expected to last 30 days but will now be extended to the end of March.
As contractors work to install sewer lines, this closure will remain in place; between the west side of the Converse overpass, south of Dell Range, to the Dutcher Ball Field Facility leading to the service road south of the facility.
Due to the presence of heavy equipment operating in the area, users are advised to use alternate routes. The city appreciates your patience and understanding as we complete this project.
The area that’s closed can be seen in red on the map. For more information on the Cheyenne Greenway and to view a Greenway map, please visit www.cheyennecity.org/greenway