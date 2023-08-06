Greenway users can expect an extended closure than originally anticipated due to heavy rain conditions last week. Contractors are currently correcting drainage issues and replacing Greenway pavement just south of the Central Avenue Greenway underpass in Lions Park.
Significant rain this week has delayed concrete installation until Tuesday, Aug. 8, with a possible re-opening of the segment on Friday, Aug. 11, weather depending. The area that is currently closed can be seen in red on the map. The city appreciates your patience, and we look forward to seeing you on the Greenway!