Due to the construction of the new fire station on Converse Avenue, a temporary closure of the Greenway trail, which runs parallel to the construction site, will be closed.
As contractors work to install sewer lines, a closure will be set in place; between the west side of the Converse overpass, south of Dell Range, to the Dutcher Ball Field Facility leading to the service road south of the facility.
Also, due to the presence of heavy equipment operating in the area, users are advised to use alternate routes. This closure is expected to begin Friday, February 10, and will continue for a minimum of 30 days.
The area that will be closed can be seen in red on the map. For more information on the Cheyenne Greenway and to view a Greenway map, please visit www.cheyennecity.org/greenway