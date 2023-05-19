Greenway users can expect delays with limited pavement and/or detours along the Greenway starting Thursday, May 18, through Friday, June 30, with an actual time frame dependent on weather conditions.
Contractors will replace the wall that runs along the Greenway behind the Greenway Commons Mall just south of Stillwater Avenue and approximately 600 feet east of the Dell Range and the Powderhouse underpass.
Users, expect construction in the area and slow down to either detour into the Greenway Commons parking lot or use the limited five-foot width segment of Greenway that will remain available.
Please use caution in this area. The impacted area can be seen in red on the attached map. The city appreciates your patience, and we look forward to seeing you on the Greenway!