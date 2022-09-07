The City of Cheyenne has cut the red ribbon with pride, for a new segment of the Greenway Connector, located along Carey Avenue and Kennedy Road.
Meeting at Lions Park, city leaders and members of the elected governing board shared their thanks for the recently completed project that will provide much-needed pedestrian and bike connectivity outside of the beautiful Botanic Gardens
“The voters have been so good to us, Mayor Patrick Collins shared. “They’ve been voting on the 6th Penny Sales Tax since 1991, to give us the money to be able to do this. Just recently, they’ve given us a couple million dollars to use for the maintenance of what we’ve already built over the last 30 years, so we’re really thankful for that.”
Councilman Jeff White echoed his approval for the new segment and its benefits. “As a runner, I like the asphalt more, but this Greenway is perfect for walking and I can tell you, people with strollers and bikes absolutely love this.”
We hope you get the chance to walk, jog, ride, or stroll along the Greenway, before the brutal cold and storms (knock on wood) come.