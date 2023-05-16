The Greater Cheyenne Greenway is a concrete path used by walkers and bicyclists that connects all the neighborhoods of Cheyenne, from Sun Valley to Western Hills; Downtown to Harmony Meadows; and LCCC to the Pointe.

Every May, volunteers from throughout the city gather to give it a good Spring Clean!

On Sunday, May 21, 2023, the three Lions Clubs of Cheyenne are meeting from 2 to 3 pm to Spring Clean a section of the Greenway, starting from either Mylar or Cahilll Park.

At 3 pm, they'll all gather at Mylar Park for a Great Greenway Gathering, and the public is invited!

Ever wanted to learn how to play cornhole, or bocce ball, or frisbee (disc) golf in a non-competitive setting?

The Great Greenway Gathering is that setting.

There will also be free snacks and water available.

If any member of the Community would care to help out with the Spring Cleaning of the Greenway, come to Mylar or Cahill one hour earlier, at 2 pm.

You can walk the path with a Lion, and pick up sticks and trash bags are provided.

There will be three Lions secreted somewhere along the Greenway.

Find a Lion and bring it to Mylar Park at 3 pm, and win a prize!

Please register for this free event at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/greenway-gathering-tickets-598138477287.