TYPE OF INCIDENT: Standoff

PLACE OF OCCURRENCE: 800 Blk East Jefferson Rd. Laramie County Wyoming

The Laramie County Sheriff’s received a call that indicated a suspect with a felony warrant out of California was at a residence in the 800 block of East Jefferson Rd.

The suspect was contacted in the 100 block of Avenue C.

When the suspect was contacted, he produced a hand grenade and threatened to pull the pin.

This resulted in a standoff.

A Code Red was issued for the surrounding area where residents of the area are asked to shelter in place.

Members of the Cheyenne Police Department as well as joint SWAT, EOD and CNU/Hostage Negotiation teams were called out to assist.

The suspect eventually complied with law enforcement and was taken into custody without incident.

EOD was later able to determine the hand grenade posed no explosive hazards.

The suspect is currently being held at the Laramie County Jail on three counts of Aggravated Assault, Terroristic Threats and the California warrant.