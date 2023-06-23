A rockslide in Guernsey State Park has resulted in the closure of Lakeshore Drive until further notice.
There are currently barriers at Fish Canyon and Long Canyon, however there is still access to the park from the Main entrance to Fish Canyon and from the Long Canyon entrance to the Long Canyon boat ramp and campsites.
There will be more information regarding the removal of the rock and soil form the roadway and an opening timetable once it becomes available.
There are currently no campgrounds affected by the road closure.