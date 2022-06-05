Homes 4 Hounds

(Joint Fundraiser)

Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County

715 E 15th St.

Cheyenne, WY 82001

307-637-8067

www.cheyennehabitat.org

K9s 4 Mobility

11805 Campstool Rd.

Cheyenne, WY 82007

307-222-9597

www.k9s4mobility.org

Location:

Habitat ReStore Parking Lot

715 E 15th St.

Cheyenne, WY 82001

(1 Block South of Lincolnway behind Baskin Robbins)

Date:

Saturday, July 9, 2022

Time:

9:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Come watch sponsored "Build Teams" assemble and decorate “houses” for hounds. These kitchy and imaginative dog house creations are designed for pets to enjoy inside of the home! Spectators will be able to cheer them on while enjoying games and refreshments! Each “house” will be on display at the sponsors choice location and will be raffled off by each sponsor two weeks following the event. All funds raised will be shared between both organizations. Photo ops with cute canines will be available! Dogs are welcome on a leash!

About Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County:

Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County, Inc. (HFHLCI) is a Wyoming Charitable nonprofit organization dedicated to building simple, low-cost homes by forming partnerships with low-income families in need of decent and affordable housing. Since 1991, HFHLCI has built strength, stability, and self-reliance through shelter. Our mission is to put God's love into action. HFHLCI brings people together to build homes, communities, and hope.

About K9s 4 Mobility:

K9s 4 Mobility is dedicated to enriching the lives of others through the training placement and support of assistance dog partnerships.