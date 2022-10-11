Harriet Hageman, Republican nominee for the U.S. House of Representatives in Wyoming, was today endorsed by the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), the leading small business association which advocates for lower taxes and fewer regulations. The endorsement came officially from NFIB’s FedPAC.
“We are pleased to endorse Harriet Hageman for election today,” said Tony Gagliardi, NFIB Wyoming State Director. “She recognizes how excessive government regulations limit small businesses and has experience working on regulatory issues. She has committed to tackling economic issues facing small business owners, including rising inflation costs and workforce shortages. Harriet Hageman will be a small business champion in Congress, and we look forward to working with her.”
“Harriet Hageman understands the concerns of small business owners in Wyoming,” said Sharon Sussin, NFIB Senior National Political Director. “We know she will be a supporter of small business owners in Congress and will prioritize strengthening the small business economy.”
Hageman issued the following statement:
“Small businesses are the entrepreneurs, the employers who fuel our communities and create jobs in Wyoming. I am grateful and honored to have the support of the NFIB, because we share the same drive to keep government off the backs of the people who make our economy go and employ millions of Americans. The Biden administration is openly hostile to free enterprise and when I get to Congress, I will be a voice for these hard-working men and women fighting to make a living.”