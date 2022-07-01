Harriet Hageman, Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in Wyoming, tonight clearly demonstrated why voters are fed up with Rep. Liz Cheney during a debate sponsored by Wyoming PBS in Sheridan.
Hageman’s campaign manager, Carly Miller, issued the following statement:
“It was big of Liz Cheney to take time from her busy schedule of giving speeches from New Hampshire to California and drop in on Wyoming in her private plane before heading home to Virginia. Meanwhile, Harriet Hageman has traveled nearly 30,000 miles within Wyoming over the last nine months, speaking to thousands of voters, and the overwhelming sentiment is that voters are fed up with Cheney.
“As Harriet showed tonight, Liz Cheney is more concerned with helping Nancy Pelosi with her political dirty work on the January 6th Committee than she is about the problems we face here in Wyoming. Cheney herself acknowledged the many problems we face today – inflation and record high gas prices chief among them – but she has lost her ability to do anything about it. She can no longer be effective because she’s burned all her relationships with Republicans in Congress and the Democrats will discard her as soon as she’s no longer useful.
“The citizens of Wyoming do not have a member of Congress looking out for them, which is a crisis when there’s only one House seat. Cheney has abandoned Wyoming and is only concerned about her own personal war with President Trump, yet she is still trying to cling to power. When Harriet Hageman is the congresswoman from Wyoming, she will always stand for Wyoming values and will never forget who hired her for the job.”