Harriet Hageman (R-WY) was elected as Wyoming's sole congressman last night. She issued the following statement:
“I am humbled and grateful for the confidence placed in me by the people of this great state. I am a 4th generation Wyomingite, I grew up on my family’s ranch outside Fort Laramie, and this state is in my blood. I know what it means to ‘Ride for the Brand’ and I will always stay loyal to the outfit that hired me – the citizens of Wyoming.
“The people of Wyoming made clear tonight that we’re not going to just sit and take it when the Biden administration drives our economy into a ditch, attacks the jobs in our resource industries, and meddles with every aspect of our daily lives. We’re sick of the Washington, D.C. elites caring about nothing but their own power, and we’re tired of having our voices ignored. When I get to Congress, I will put Wyoming and America first in all things, and I hope to join a strong, conservative Republican majority to set those priorities.”
