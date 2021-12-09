Governor Mark Gordon, in accordance with an amended presidential proclamation issued today, has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flag be flown at half-staff statewide until midnight, December 11th in honor of the life and legacy of Senator Bob Dole. The original flag notification expired at sunset Thursday, December 9.
Half-Staff Flag Order in Honor of Senator Bob Dole Extended through December 11
