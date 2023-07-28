Former world champion Shane Hanchey won his first Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo (CFD) tie-down roping championship in 2018. Five years later the Louisiana native is swinging his rope in hopes of catching another title at the “Daddy of ‘em All.”

Although he did not place in the qualifying round at CFD last week, Hanchey won Quarter Finals 6 on Thursday to punch his ticket to Friday’s Semi Final. Another good run on Friday will put him into Championship Sunday for a chance to rope the title.

Hanchey is currently ranked sixth in the world standings and headed to his 14th Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR). Hanchey is fresh off wins this month at St. Paul, Oregon, and Salt Lake City where he earned the gold medal and $10,000.

The judges have scored several bull rides in the 90s at the 127th CFD and Boudreaux Campbell of Crockett, Texas, joined that group with a 90-point effort on Dakota Rodeo’s bull named Melanie’s Dream Thursday at Frontier Park.

Campbell needed a high score to win Quarter Finals 6 and qualify for Friday’s Semi Finals. Bull riders here get two chances to advance to the Semi Finals in consecutive performances. The top six each day earn a Semi Finals berth, and Campbell had bucked off his first bull on Wednesday.

Campbell finished 8th in the Professional Bull Rider’s (PBR) Unleash The Beast Tour in May and has been dividing his time between rodeos and PBR events. He competed in Frontier Park on Monday and Tuesday night as a member of the Carolina Cowboys PBR team.

Thursday’s barrel racing was one of the toughest Quarter Finals in barrel racing with 9 of the 11 cowgirls posting times of under 18 seconds. The quickest run of this fast group was made by Pawhuska, Oklahoma’s Wenda Johnson. Johnson, who has qualified for the past three NFRs, rode her bay gelding Steal Money, nicknamed Mo, to win the day with a time of 17.20.

A nurse practitioner, Johnson earned a doctorate of nursing in the spring of 2021. She works part-time in the emergency department, homeschools her two daughters and helps her rancher husband as well as being one of the top barrel racers in the world.

The first Semi Finals begins Friday at 12:45 when the top six in each event will earn a berth in the final round on Championship Sunday.